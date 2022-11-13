Left Menu

Economic growth cannot sustain without energy: RK Singh

In his address, Singh emphasised that economic growth cannot sustain without energy and stated that demand for energy is growing at a rapid pace and "we need to be at par with the pace of growth". Singh also stressed on the importance of critical decision-making, attracting bright and young minds and encouraging them to take risk and think out of the box, according to a statement from the ministry of power.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 13:11 IST
Economic growth cannot sustain without energy: RK Singh
Power Minister RK Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power minister RK Singh said economic growth cannot sustain without energy and stated that demand for energy is growing at a rapid pace and we need to be at par with the pace of growth. The Minister was speaking on the occasion of NTPC's Raising Day at Siri Fort, where the senior management of NTPC and dignitaries on Saturday.

While speaking at the event, Singh also stressed the importance of critical decision-making, attracting bright and young minds and encouraging them to take risks and think out of the box. In his address, Singh emphasised that economic growth cannot sustain without energy and stated that demand for energy is growing at a rapid pace and "we need to be at par with the pace of growth". Singh also stressed the importance of critical decision-making, attracting bright and young minds and encouraging them to take risks and think out of the box, according to a statement from the ministry of power.

He also said, "NTPC's performance, work culture and progress have been commendable. We have not let there be any power crisis even in trying times." While addressing the gathering consisting of NTPCians from across the country, Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, acknowledged the efforts of every NTPCian and said, "We started our journey in 1975. In these 47 years, we have accomplished a successful journey. My thanks to everyone who has contributed to our growth directly or indirectly."

Stressing the importance of technology, he said, "We are always aiming towards reliable, uninterrupted, and affordable power. We have automated our processes and integrated digital tools, especially during the pandemic." Krishan Pal, Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries, Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, and senior officials of the ministry and NTPC were also present during the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

