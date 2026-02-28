Middle East on Edge: Global Reactions to Iran Strikes

The Middle East teeters on the brink of a full-scale conflict, following military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran on Saturday. Tehran's swift missile retaliation has escalated fears of an extended confrontation in the region.

World leaders from Germany, France, and Britain have condemned Iran's response, urging Tehran to avoid indiscriminate military actions. In a joint statement, they reaffirmed their dedication to regional stability and prioritized the protection of non-combatants, voicing a desire to reopen diplomatic negotiations.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a United Nations Security Council meeting, stressing that the outbreak of war between these nations carries severe risks for global peace. Leaders worldwide, including Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Spain's Pedro Sanchez, have echoed calls for dialogue and respect for international law to prevent further escalation.

