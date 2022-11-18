Left Menu

Energy, mining stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The FTSE 100 index opened higher on Friday as the energy and mining sectors boosted the exporter-heavy index a day after Britain unveiled its new budget aimed at returning stability to the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps dipped 0.1%. The energy sector's 0.7% increase led gains, along with a 0.4% rise in mining stock due to higher precious metal prices.

Markets also digested the Autumn Statement unveiled on Thursday, when Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said Britain would face a very challenging time over the next two years, but the budget would help to tackle inflation and put the economy on a stronger footing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

