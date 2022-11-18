Chile's GDP up 0.3% in Q3 year-on-year, above estimates

Chile's economy expanded 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, slightly above expectations of a 0.2% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

Gross domestic product (GDP), however, showed a 1.2% contraction from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, whereas economists had expected a 1.0% drop as recession concerns grow in the Andean country.

