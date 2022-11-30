Zetwerk to acquire US-based Unimacts for USD 39 mn to strengthen international biz

Unicorn Zetwerk Manufacturing will acquire a 100 per cent stake in US-based Unimacts for USD 39 million (about Rs 317 crore) in the current financial year, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

This is the first overseas acquisition of Zetwerk Manufacturing and the fourth within six months.

The contract manufacturer acquired three Indian manufacturing supply chains across aerospace and defence, oil and gas, and railways segments in the last six months. Zetwerk is engaged in contract manufacturing of industrial and consumer products.

''We have been making products in India and shipping them to the US. The idea behind the acquisition was to double down on that, specifically down on renewables as a category which in this case is solar and be closer to the customers. Unimacts' 80 per cent business comes from solar,'' Zetwerk, Co-founder and CEO, Amrit Acharya said while sharing details of the acquisition.

He said both the US and India are looking to acquire 20-30 Gigawatt capacity every year for the next 10 years and the US government is providing incentives for the solar business like India is doing through a production-linked incentive scheme.

''We will be acquiring Unimacts in tranches and we have taken a majority stake in it as of now,'' Acharya said.

He said that the 100 per cent stake acquisition will be completed within the current fiscal.

The executive team at Unimacts, including Matthew Arnold, CEO, Andrew Woglom, CFO, and Alan Hays, COO, along with the team at Unimacts, will be joining Zetwerk, bringing the global employee count to 1,900.

When asked about the company's acquisition amid the deteriorating macroeconomic situation in western countries, Acharya said that Zetwerk has taken a long-term position.

''If you take a 10-year view, there will be more solar than at present. Renewables in a very strong category for us. When the long term is very clear, you can combine it with a category where we are already very strong.

''There are global uncertainties but there are pockets where things are extremely clear. China plus one strategy is very. There is clarity on Indian consumer electronics companies moving to manufacturing. When there is a lot of clarity, we are comfortable in taking this (call for acquisition) position,'' Acharya said.

Zetwerk's revenue soared nearly sixfold to Rs 4,961 crore during 2021-22 mainly on account of companies looking for an alternate destination to China to make their products. The gross merchandise value of the company grew six-fold to Rs 5,718 crore from Rs 951 crore in the year-ago period and the company has an order book of Rs 9,750 crore.

Acharya said that the company is on track to do well over USD 1 billion (over Rs 8,000 crore) of revenue in the current fiscal year.

He said that Unimacts will be the primary vehicle for Zetwerk to drive business in the US and the company will invest more in the US market.

Zetwerk has more than 2,000 customers across North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and a network of more than 10,000 manufacturing partners worldwide.