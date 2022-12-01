ADVISORY-Alert wrongly tagged to Mazda Ltd withdrawn

An alert on Mazda North America's November sales was incorrectly tagged to Mazda Ltd, an unrelated India-listed company, and has been withdrawn.

For the correct alert on Mazda Motor Corp's November sales for North America, click STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[04:39:00]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)