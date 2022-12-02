Left Menu

WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Finance & Accounting by ISG

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader across all four Finance Accounting FA outsourcing categories Procure- to-Pay P2P, Record-to-Report R2R, Order-to-Cash O2C and Financial Planning Analysis FPA in the 2022 ISG Provider LensTM Finance Accounting Services Quadrant Report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 10:22 IST
WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Finance & Accounting by ISG
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ across all four Finance & Accounting (F&A) outsourcing categories – Procure- to-Pay (P2P), Record-to-Report (R2R), Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) in the 2022 ISG Provider LensTM Finance & Accounting Services Quadrant Report. WNS’ comprehensive end-to-end solutions powered by deep industry expertise, proprietary digital platforms, flexible commercial models and strategic partnerships have been highlighted as strengths across all four categories. In P2P, innovative technology-enabled solutions such as Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box (FIAB) and Accounts Payable TRAC have led to WNS’ ability to create value across the source-to-pay value chain. In the area of O2C, ISG highlights WNS’ unique Quote-to-Sustain (QtS) offering which, powered by hyperautomation, seamlessly integrates upstream and downstream processes. In addition, the ISG report cites WNS’ industry-specific O2C solutions such as revenue accounting and revenue recovery for airlines, claims processing for insurance, and order management for manufacturing/retail as key differentiators. For R2R solutions, WNS’ proprietary offerings and strategic technology partnerships are driving automation, efficiency, and enhanced controllership. The company’s end-to-end R2R approach provides comprehensive services across F&A areas including functional transformation, reconciliations, general ledger, auditing, compliance and reporting. In the area of FP&A, WNS’ ‘assessment to transformation’ approach to creating an agile and technology-enabled function make it a leader in this category.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a leader across multiple categories in F&A by ISG. WNS’ continued focus on enabling digital transformation by integrating analytics, hyperautomation and industry-specific solutions is enabling CFOs to build an agile, future-ready F&A function,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. ''WNS has expanded the boundaries of traditional FAO offerings to encompass processes beyond the finance department but closely related to its core processes. These solutions help remove silos, provide a better customer experience, and give CFOs a holistic view on upstream and downstream activities.'' – Angus Macaskill, Lead Analyst at ISG.

WNS partners with more than 110 global CFO offices to co-create insights-led digital finance operations. Our deep domain knowledge combined with expertise in digital and analytics enable us to unlock sustainable business growth and future-ready agility. We drive robust outcomes across the end-to-end finance value chain using strategic processes, intelligent technology ecosystem and innovative operating models. About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2022, WNS had 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022