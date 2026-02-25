Left Menu

Romania's Neptun Deep: A Game-Changer in EU Energy Supply

Romania's Black Sea offshore project Neptun Deep, developed by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, is drawing interest from EU countries, including Hungary and Germany. This major gas field, holding 100 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas, is set to position Romania as the EU's largest gas producer by 2027.

  • Country:
  • Romania

Interest in Romania's Neptun Deep project, located in the Black Sea, is mounting as European Union member states like Hungary and Germany express their intent to source gas from this significant offshore enterprise, Deputy Energy Minister Cristian Busoi announced on Wednesday.

Developed through a partnership between OMV Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV, and state producer Romgaz, Neptun Deep is estimated to hold an impressive 100 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas. This development is poised to make Romania the European Union's largest gas producer by 2027.

While international interest is high, officials hope Romania will consume the majority of this energy boon to bolster its own economy and energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

