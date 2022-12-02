Left Menu

Italy's Berlusconi family in talks to sell Il Giornale daily

Italy's Berlusconi family is in talks to sell the loss-making conservative newspaper Il Giornale to healthcare entrepreneur and politician Antonio Angelucci, Paolo Berlusconi was quoted as saying on Friday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

"Things happen in due time," he was quoted as saying when asked if a deal could be closed within a month. A member of parliament for Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, Angelucci already owns dailies Il Tempo and Libero.

Founded in Milan in 1974 by journalist Indro Montanelli, Il Giornale is more than two-thirds owned by Paolo Berlusconi's holding company PBF, while the Berlusconi family's publishing company Mondadori owns another 18.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

