One dead, 7 injured as SUV carrying Chhattisgarh cops crashes into divider in MP

The driver was killed and seven others were injured after an SUV carrying a police team from Chhattisgarh hit a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Saturday, police said.

Akash Rajwade (26), the driver of the private vehicle, died on the spot, said Bhedaghat police station in-charge Rajesh Dhurve. Sub-inspector Dinesh Chauhan sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment at the government-run Medical College Hospital here, he said.

A police team from Manendragarh police station in Chhattisgarh was returning after arresting an accused from Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh when the incident took place near Kudan village, he said.

The accused too suffered minor injuries. Barring Chauhan, the rest of the police team proceeded to Chhattisgarh with the accused later, Dhurve said.

