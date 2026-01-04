Left Menu

From Fear to Flourish: Badesetti Becomes Chhattisgarh's First Naxal-Free Village

Badesetti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, once plagued by Naxal violence, has been declared the state's first Naxal-free village under the Ilwad Panchayat initiative. With a Rs 1 crore development package, it now symbolizes peace and development, inspired by combined efforts of security and rehabilitation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:44 IST
Drone view of Badesetti village in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring tale of transformation, Badesetti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, once echoing with gunfire and gripped by fear, has been declared Naxal-free, becoming a symbol of hope and development in a region long marred by Left Wing Extremism. The Chhattisgarh government's Ilwad Panchayat initiative marks a significant triumph, as the Vishnu Deo Sai-led administration allocated a special Rs 1 crore development package to Badesetti, the first village to achieve this status.

Officials underscore the initiative's role in rebuilding trust between villagers and the administration, emphasizing infrastructure improvements, including roads, drinking water, and healthcare facilities. Bastar's Inspector General of Police, P. Sundarraj, commended the Ilwad Panchayat scheme's approach, ensuring villages liberated from Naxalite influence witness rapid development. The collaborative effort promises to serve as a model for other villages.

Sukma District Panchayat CEO, Mukund Thakur, hailed the village's declaration as a historic milestone. He noted the saturation of government schemes, from housing to NREGA job cards, pointing to significant public participation and an evolving social landscape. Badesetti Panchayat Secretary, Punem Sukka, highlighted ongoing projects like road construction and educational facilities, praising the harmonious atmosphere, a testament to coordinated efforts steering the region from conflict to progress.

