UK's FTSE 100 edges lower; PMI data awaited

The export-oriented FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, with energy stocks leading losses, while investors were on the edge ahead of business activity data for the month of November. Business activity is expected to still remain in contraction, as per a Reuters poll of economists. The PMI data is expected at 0930 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The export-oriented FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, with energy stocks leading losses, while investors were on the edge ahead of business activity data for the month of November.

Business activity is expected to still remain in contraction, as per a Reuters poll of economists. The PMI data is expected at 0930 GMT. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.08% at 0812 GMT.

The top losers on the FTSE 100 were banks, which fell 0.6%, while energy stocks lost 0.4%. Miners added 0.3%, tracking base and precious metals prices that rose as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China boosted sentiment.

Britain's Vodafone Group rose 2.0% after the mobile operator said Chief Executive Nick Read would step down at the end of this year and be replaced on an interim basis by finance chief, Margherita Della Valle. Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.1%.

