Left Menu

ADB approves $50m loan to diversify Cambodian economy and boost global competitiveness

“The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted key sectors of the Cambodian economy like garment, footwear, and textile manufacturing, as well as tourism and construction,” said ADB Senior Economist Sion L. Morton.

ADB | Updated: 06-12-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 11:13 IST
ADB approves $50m loan to diversify Cambodian economy and boost global competitiveness
The Trade and Competitiveness Program will help improve the overall business climate for both domestic and foreign firms. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $50 million policy-based loan under subprogram 1 of the Trade and Competitiveness Program to support the Government of Cambodia to diversify the country's economy and boost its global competitiveness.

The program will support Cambodia's post-COVID-19 economic recovery by supporting government reforms to enhance the investment and business environment; foster the growth of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); and improve trade policy and trade facilitation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted key sectors of the Cambodian economy like garment, footwear, and textile manufacturing, as well as tourism and construction," said ADB Senior Economist Sion L. Morton. "The reforms under the program will help Cambodia's post-pandemic recovery prospects by paving the way for businesses to grow and migrate to higher value-added segments and adapt to the changing trade landscape."

The Trade and Competitiveness Program will help improve the overall business climate for both domestic and foreign firms. Under the first subprogram, the government has enacted a new investment law to codify legal protections for investors, including those investing in special economic zones, and upgraded an online business portal to enable the timely issuance of specialized digital business licenses.

The program supports the development and diversification of MSMEs, improving their access to finance, and creating new markets for them. This includes simplifying the legal definition of MSMEs and rolling out a government-funded assistance package to provide grants and technical support to MSMEs in priority industries with high female participation.

The program will also help Cambodia improve the implementation of regional trade agreements and strengthen coordination on trade facilitation to provide more opportunities for Cambodian businesses to export their goods. As part of these reforms under subprogram 1, the government has set up the National Committee on Trade Facilitation and approved the National Road Map on Trade Facilitation.

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022