Left Menu

MORNING BID-Hunkering down

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 12:48 IST
MORNING BID-Hunkering down
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga

Just as China faces a testing time over its dramatic COVID-19 policy pivot, financial markets are on full alert ahead of interest rate decisions coming out this week from the world's top central banks.

Initial market enthusiasm over China's easing of its stringent "zero-COVID" measures has now switched to worries over a wave of infections likely disrupting the economy.

European stock markets are set for a weaker start on Monday, dragged by declines in Asian stocks, with the spotlight on a series of central bank meetings even as expectations rise that euro zone inflation is peaking.

The European Central Bank is set to take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points to 2%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.

It's a Super Thursday this week, with the ECB, Bank of England, and the Swiss and Norwegian central banks also expected to jack up borrowing costs. What markets are keen to find out is whether they are nearly done.

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023, barring an unexpected shock.

Whether inflation is responding to the most aggressive Fed hiking cycle since the 1980s will be evident in this week's U.S. consumer price index report.

On the corporate front, while French health group Sanofi SASY.PA announced it had dropped its bid for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amgen AMGN.O is in advanced talks to buy Horizon.

Meanwhile, a consolidation is shaping up in the food delivery market as Turkish delivery company Getir bought German rival Gorillas in a deal worth $1.2 billion, merging two of the remaining companies in Europe promising groceries in minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections; China's healthcare system put to the test as COVID curbs fade and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping wit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022