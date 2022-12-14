AstraZeneca Pharma India's managing director resigns; appoints Sanjeev Panchal

AstraZeneca Pharma India on Wednesday said Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned from the post of managing director.

The drug firm said it has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Panchal as its managing director for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023.

Panchal had joined AstraZeneca Pharma in February 2003 as Brand Associate and progressed through several positions in India, Indonesia, Asia Pacific and the international region, based in Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK), it said.

