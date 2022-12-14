Left Menu

AstraZeneca Pharma India's managing director resigns; appoints Sanjeev Panchal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AstraZeneca Pharma India on Wednesday said Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned from the post of managing director.

The drug firm said it has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Panchal as its managing director for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023.

Panchal had joined AstraZeneca Pharma in February 2003 as Brand Associate and progressed through several positions in India, Indonesia, Asia Pacific and the international region, based in Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

