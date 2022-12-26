South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as N.Korean drones intrude - Yonhap
(0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 p.m. at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10 p.m., a ministry official told Reuters. The official did not provide further details on the suspension.
- Country:
- Korea Rep
South Korea scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots on Monday after North Korean drones violated its airspace, the South's Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea tracked the drones crossing from North Korea over what is known as the Military Demarcation Line between the two countries, Yonhap reported.
South Korea's transport ministry said earlier flights departing from its Incheon and Gimpo airports were suspended following a request from the military. The suspension began at 1:08 p.m. (0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 p.m. at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10 p.m., a ministry official told Reuters.
The official did not provide further details on the suspension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Incheon
- North Korean
- Yonhap
- SEOUL
- South Korea's
- Gimpo
- South Korea
- South
ALSO READ
Seoul: UN agency to boost efforts to monitor N. Korean nukes
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile off east coast
Quiet before Christmas in Seoul night-life district of deadly crowd crush
Uno Minda, South Korea's Asentec sign pact for design, manufacturing of wheel speed sensors
Seoul: North Korean hackers stole USD 1.2B in virtual assets