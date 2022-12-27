Xiaomi India partners with Jio to offer users a 'True 5G' experience

Smartphone brand Xiaomi India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer 5G experience to their consumers. The association will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to access seamless 'True 5G' connectivity and stream uninterrupted videos, enjoy high-resolution video calls, and play low-latency gaming on their devices, a statement said on Tuesday.

"Users just need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio's True 5G Standalone (SA) network," it added. Models supporting a Standalone network have received a software update to work seamlessly on Reliance Jio's True 5G SA network.

The enabled devices include Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, the statement added. "To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio's True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio's True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets," said, Muralikrishnan B, president, Xiaomi India, in the statement.

Sunil Dutt, president, of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "With consumers at the centre of everything, enabling 'True 5G' access to the public has been a constant mission for Jio and we are pleased to share that all upcoming Xiaomi 5G devices will feature SA connectivity out of the box, in addition to the existing ones that have been software-upgraded to support True 5G." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)