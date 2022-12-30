Left Menu

Amid bereavement, back to business as usual for PM Modi

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:26 IST
Amid bereavement, back to business as usual for PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not let his mother's demise on Friday overshadow his official engagements.

Within a couple of hours after performing the last rites of his mother Hiraben, who died at 99 in a hospital at Ahmedabad, Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, and Other development projects in Kolkata via video link from Raj Bhavan here.

Modi was scheduled to visit West Bengal to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 7800 crore, but had to rush to Ahmedabad after the demise of his mother, who was hospitalised on Wednesday.

The PM arrived in Ahmedabad, performed the last rites of Hiraben, also called Hiraba, around 9.30 am and addressed the programmes in Kolkata via VC around 11.30 am.

Modi was scheduled to flag off Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate Joka-Tatatala stretch of Kolkata Metro and inaugurate various railway projects at Howrah railway station and chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kolkata at 12 noon.

After rushing to Ahmedabad, Modi attended these programmes virtually and also flagged off the trains via video link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022