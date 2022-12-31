Left Menu

Eyewear firm EyeGear Optics aims USD 150 mn annual revenue by 2027

Eyewear company EyeGear Optics, having a current turnover of USD 35 million, has said it aims to reach USD 150 million in revenue per annum by 2027.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eyewear company EyeGear Optics, having a current turnover of USD 35 million, has said it aims to reach USD 150 million in revenue per annum by 2027. The company has so far raised USD 8.24 million over two rounds from Asian Healthcare Fund and VenturEast.

Founded in 2008, EyeGear Optics India Pvt Ltd is the parent company of two leading eyewear brands - Ben Franklin and EyeGear. "Between our brands - Ben Franklin and Eyegear, we are constantly striving to bridge this gap. We partner with eye hospitals all over India to provide the best-in-class eyewear and eye care. We also support independent mom-and-pop shops with strong supply chains, innovative technology solutions, branding and advertising, retail expertise, and data capabilities," said Raj Pyla, Chairman and Managing Director, EyeGear Optics India Pvt Ltd, in a statement.

The Chairman and MD also said there is a rising prevalence of numerous eye-related issues because of lifestyle changes and increased exposure to screens, besides a section who are looking for fashionable eyewear. "With EyeGear's tech-enabled platform that provides an extensive range of 2500+ designs and styles that are fashionable, high quality and very affordable thereby enabling independent mom-and-pop optical retailers to satisfy customers' growing aspirations. Our goal is to onboard a further 10,000+ optical retailers," Pyla added in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

