Left Menu

Canada to impose mandatory COVID tests for travelers from China

Canada on Saturday said it will require travelers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for COVID-19. The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said. South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States and India, that have imposed COVID tests for travelers from China.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 03:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 03:29 IST
Canada to impose mandatory COVID tests for travelers from China

Canada on Saturday said it will require travelers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for COVID-19. The requirements, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, apply to all travelers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.

Travelers will be required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than two days before departure, to the airline prior to boarding. The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said.

South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States and India, that have imposed COVID tests for travelers from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fresh threat

Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fres...

 India
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022