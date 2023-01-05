EU recommends pre-flight testing of passengers from China, wastewater testing in airports
The recommendation comes from the EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR), which is a body made up of officials from the EU's 27 governments, and is in line with a recommendation made earlier by the European Commission. Chine plans to ease travel restrictions on Jan 8th, despite a wave of new infections which has left Chinese hospitals and funeral houses overwhelmed.
The IPCR also recommended that all passengers on flights to and from China should wear face masks, that EU governments introduce random testing of passengers arriving from China and that they test and sequence wastewater in airports with international flights and planes arriving from China.
