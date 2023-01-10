Left Menu

Akasa Air to launch Goa operations on Jan 11

Akasa Air will launch its Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday, with daily services to Mumbai and Bengaluru, the airlines co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer said on Tuesday.Goa will be the 12th city on its network in the country.Akasa Air will be offering double daily flights from Goa to Mumbai, and from Goa to Bengaluru from January 11, 2023.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:51 IST
Akasa Air will launch its Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday, with daily services to Mumbai and Bengaluru, the airline’s co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer said on Tuesday.

Goa will be the 12th city on its network in the country.

''Akasa Air will be offering double daily flights from Goa to Mumbai, and from Goa to Bengaluru from January 11, 2023. From February 1, 2023, the airline will increase its frequency from Goa to Bengaluru by adding an additional flight each day,'' he said.

The first Akasa Air flight QP1392 on the Bengaluru-Goa route is scheduled to land at 10 am at the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (Mopa) on Wednesday.

''Goa is one of India’s most popular tourist destinations and has recently also emerged as a manufacturing base for several leading companies. The launch of Goa as the latest destination on Akasa Air’s network, facilitating connectivity to Mumbai and Bengaluru, reiterates the airline’s commitment to strengthen important transportation links across the country,'' Iyer said.

Low-cost carrier Akasa Air, which was backed by late stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala entered the Indian skies in August last year.

Belson Coutinho, the airline’s co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer, said, ''As Akasa spreads its wings to Goa, we hope to create happy memories with our humane and inclusive travel experience''.

