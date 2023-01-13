Left Menu

ED arrests head of Mumbai-based realty firm in Rs 500-crore cheating case

The agency said multiple first information reports (FIRs) related to fraud and cheating in the name of investment in real estate projects were registered by the Karnataka Police.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 21:48 IST
ED arrests head of Mumbai-based realty firm in Rs 500-crore cheating case
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru branch of the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Mahesh B Ojha, head of Mumbai-based Karan Group Builders and Developers in connection with a fraud and cheating case involving an amount of over Rs 500 crore. According to the statement from the probe agency, Mahesh B Ojha was arrested on January 10. Booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the PMLA Special Court has granted 10-day ED custody to the accused.

The agency said multiple first information reports (FIRs) related to fraud and cheating in the name of investment in real estate projects were registered by the Karnataka Police. PMLA investigation revealed that the complainant in the case had invested a total of Rs 526 crore in different real estate projects undertaken by various groups and individuals.

Subsequently, this amount was "siphoned off" by showing it as to be paid to various persons and collecting cash and commission in lieu of bank entry, ED added. According to the statement, this amount received for real estate project was rotated through various entities and subsequently diverted by Mahesh Bhupatkumar Oza through another network of entities and people.

It also added Mahesh Kumar Oza was earlier arrested by CID, Bengaluru. The probe agency said further investigation was underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023