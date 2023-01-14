Left Menu

India's first online gaming Centre of Excellence to come in Shillong

Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India shall set up India's first Centre of Excellence in Online Gaming in Shillong by March 2023.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:48 IST
India's first online gaming Centre of Excellence to come in Shillong
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's first Centre of Excellence for online gaming will be set up in Shillong, said the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India shall set up India's first Centre of Excellence in Online Gaming in Shillong by March 2023.

The Centre of Excellence in Meghalaya's Shillong is expected to catalyse startups and entrepreneurs to build the Next Gen Online Gaming ecosystem. "It is the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji that the next wave of startups and entrepreneurs must come from Shillong, Kohima and other parts of the Northeast", Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying during an interaction with journalists in Shillong on Friday.

The minister also highlighted the importance of Digital Skills post Covid, as the rate of digitalisation of products, services, and devices continues to increase worldwide. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) recently circulated Draft amendments to the IT Rules 2021 in relation to online gaming for public consultation.

The ministry further released draft amendments to the IT intermediary rules 2021, pertaining to online gaming for public consultations. The draft has been prepared to ensure that online games are offered in conformity with Indian laws and that the users of such games be safeguarded against potential harm. The draft proposed a self-regulatory mechanism which, in future, may also regulate the content of online gaming and ensure that the games do not have violent, addictive or sexual content.

Currently, the age gating is 18 years and the government would like to keep it that way and see if the present framework works to expand the innovation ecosystem around online gaming while keeping it safe and trusted for users. Regarding safety concerns, the minister had earlier said around 40 to 45 per cent of the gamers in India are women and, hence, it was all the more important to keep the gaming ecosystem safe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023