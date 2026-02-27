Left Menu

Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

Samuel Wahlang Pahsyntiew, a senior leader of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, surrendered to authorities in Meghalaya. Allegedly involved in the 2024 IED blast in Shillong, Wahlang laid down arms in the presence of police, family, and community leaders as the region grapples with ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:14 IST
Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Samuel Wahlang Pahsyntiew, identified as a senior leader of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), has surrendered to law enforcement in Meghalaya. The surrender took place in Mairang, with top police officials and community leaders in attendance.

Wahlang, allegedly involved in the 2024 IED blast near the Syndicate Bus Stand in Shillong, laid down his arms on February 25. His surrender marks a notable event in the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities within the region, highlighting the challenges faced by the authorities.

The HNLC has reportedly been attempting to recruit young individuals into their ranks over the past two years. Wahlang's surrender is a crucial moment in the state's efforts to dismantle the influence of unlawful associations and restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
2
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
3
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026