Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 09:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Vijaypur in Samba district Monday morning amid tight security as it headed for Jammu, the winter capital fo the region, a couple of hours away.

Officials said all necessary arrangements were in place for the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and is scheduled to culiminate in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, on January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag at his party headquarters at a mega rally.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, General Secretary Organisation K C Venugopal, former minister Tariq Hamid Karra and former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir along with a large number of party workers and supporters carrying tricolours joined Gandhi in Vijaypur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway as the march resumed around 7 am.

After covering a distance of 22 kms on 129 day of the yatra, the marchers will reach Satwari chowk in Jammu, where Gandhi will address a gathering before moving to Sidhra for a night halt.

Officials said the yatra was progressing smoothly under a tight security cover and had reached Saroor at 8.45 am where it stopped for a tea-break.

Gandhi who walked wearing his trademark white T-shirt braving the early morning chill, is expected to enter Jammu city limits within the next couple of hours, the official said.

As the yatra progressed, Gandhi was cheered on by the public and party workers who waited for him standing on either side of the road.

Traffic police have issued a detailed advisory to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the highway and other link roads in the city.

Security has been beefed across the Union Territory in the wake of two bomb blasts in Narwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday which resulted in injuries to nine people.

The blasts were triggered by suspected terrorists, who acted despite the heightened security arrangements made ahead of Gandhi-led yatra and the Republic Day celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023