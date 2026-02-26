Left Menu

Aqib Nabi's Stellar Spell Puts Jammu & Kashmir in Command of Ranji Trophy Final

Aqib Nabi's opening spell dismantled Karnataka's top-order, putting Jammu and Kashmir in a commanding position in the Ranji Trophy final. Despite Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten century, Karnataka trailed by 364 runs. Jammu and Kashmir posted a formidable first-innings total of 584, led by Shubham Pundir's 121.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:28 IST
Aqib Nabi's scintillating bowling performance rattled Karnataka's formidable batting lineup, catapulting Jammu and Kashmir into a dominant position in the Ranji Trophy final. Despite a valiant century from Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka was left trailing by a significant margin of 364 runs at the end of the third day.

The day belonged to Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to Nabi, whose figures of 3/32 in 14 overs dismantled Karnataka's star-studded top-order. The team's impressive first-innings score of 584, powered by Shubham Pundir's century, set the stage for J&K's strong grip on the match.

With a decisive opening, Nabi made crucial breakthroughs, including the pivotal dismissal of KL Rahul. Karnataka now faces a daunting challenge, needing to overcome the significant deficit laid down by the J&K bowlers on the penultimate day of play.

