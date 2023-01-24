NIEM'S College Idol & Mr. & Ms. University rocks!!

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/SRV): The students of Asia's best Event Institute - NIEM The Institute of Event Management fascinated the audience with a rare blend of colors and splendor, while displaying their excellent organizing skills at the grand Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol All India finale at Mukesh Patel hall on 10th January 2023. The show was conceptualized by Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr Karna Upadhyay, Niti Bengali, Pradnya Chaitanya, Dev Panchamia, Dhairya Savla, Anushka Bhatt, Nagesh Pathak, Harsh Dangodra and the Pune team of Atul Wagh, Manish Rajpal, Gokul Menon, Pinkle Mehta, Nihal Saxena, Parth Salvi, Sudeep Shah, Animesh Singh, Nalini Bodakhe, Anjali Parmar, Geetanjali Bhate, Gauri Gawande, Rutuja Kale and Hussain Salumbar. The colors were added by the trainees, Upasna Anthony, Shreyansh Sanghvi, choreographer David Whitbread, Mickey Mehta, Aashin Shah, Mihir Sutaria and world class choreographers Sameer & Arsh Tanna. The show hosts were Hugo D'Souza & Pritee Kathpal. Producer & director Vipul Shah of Sunshine Pictures, Mr. & Mrs. Morani of Dome of Entertainment, J. D. Majethia of Hats Off Production and Meetali Majethia, provided the star power. The judge for College Idol was Co Producer Aashin Shah and the elegant Mr. & Ms University was judged by eminent event personality Mohomed Morani, fitness guru Mickey Mehta, Oscar winning choreographer Longie Fernandes, handsome tv actor Pranav Mishra, fashion choreographer Sandeep Dharma and Aashin Shah.

The celebrities who graced and dazzled the show were Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vishal Naresh Priti Jethwa, Aamir Ali, Freddy Daruwala, Karan Grover, Riddhima Pandit, Wabiz Dorabjee, Mughda Godse and Tanmay Singh. The icing on the cake was the sensational entry of the industry's top Television and film personalities, the evergreen foursome Jamnadas Majethia, Aatish Kapadia, Paresh Ganatra and Producer Vipul Shah. The College Idol titles were bagged by Shree Dalvi and Sanika Mutekar followed by Kunal Singh & Priya Raja, with Rohan Waghmare & Purva Vengurlekar in third place. In Mr. & Ms. University contest, the various sub events winners Siddhika Iyer as Ms. Ten. Mr. Photogenic was Pranav Nair; Ms. Photogenic was Vanshika Bachwani. The Mr. audience choices were Rohit Pagare, and Ms. Audience choice was Grishma Karekar, Jayanti Das, Chinmay Gaikwad was a best dancer. In the main contest, Ashar Shaikh and Chinmay Gaikwad shared third runners-up, the lady third runners-up was Siddhika Iyer. Mohamad Mustafa and Shivani Pandey were 2nd runners-up. First runners-up were Shashank Shetty and Jayanti Das. Mr. University was Pranav Nair and Ms. University was Vanshika Bachwani.

NIEM honoured Mohomed Morani for being featured in the DWP Powerlist of the world's best wedding event planners. A host of great personalities who stood by NIEM who were honoured Lucky Morani, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Hafeez Khan, Chirag Shinde, Aniruddh Madhlani, Sanjay Mishra, Team Seventy Seven Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Team 70 EMG, Team Wizcraft, Daud Qamran, Harsh Kamdar, Anil Kumar, Meetali Majethia, Yuvraj Shinde from Dwarika Light and Sound, Balu Paul for Sai LED Wall, Balraj Singh Pasiya from Balraj and Salman Production, Pranay Gangwal, from Imparavel Events, Manish Rajpal and Akash Shah. The show was well organised by the talented students of NIEM, Kudos to Chetan Rathod, Nitin Dharmadhikari and Hasmukh Mali for the special act. Varun Roy performed excellent beat boxing, Upasana and Shreyansh performed a graceful dance act and Zeus entertainment performed a dance act choreographed by Aakash Shah.

