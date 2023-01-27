Left Menu

Young tech firms modernize India's milk production: Report

Startups in India, the world's largest milk producer, are using the latest technology to modernize dairy farming and meet the country's growing demand, reported NHK World.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:18 IST
Young tech firms modernize India's milk production: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Startups in India, the world's largest milk producer, are using the latest technology to modernize dairy farming and meet the country's growing demand, reported NHK World. The report mentioned how startups are increasingly getting into developing solutions, including apps and devices, for the Indian dairy sector.

"You download the App and order the milk. Then it comes to your doorsteps easily," a milk buyer who procures her dairy needs through one of the apps told NHK World. Further, the NHK World report, without naming the company, said it uses devices to check the nutritional value of milk and calculates prices based on the quality.

"This is a problem that needs to be solved - productivity, quality, traceability - so you need to enable them to raise them scientifically from backward to entrepreneurial farmers," Ranjith Mukundan, CEO, of Stellaps Technologies, told NHK World. The evolution of the dairy sector in India and the stellar role played by dairy cooperatives since the launch of Operation Flood forms an integral part of the country's growth story as the country now is the largest producer of milk.

India contributes over 20 per cent to global milk production. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023