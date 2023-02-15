Left Menu

Union Cabinet nod to pact between India, S.Africa on cooperation in disability sector

The Union Cabinet has approved signing of a pact between India and South Africa for cooperation in the disability sector, an official statement said on Wednesday.The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding MoU aims to encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and South Africa through joint initiatives in the disability sector, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and South Africa through joint initiatives in the disability sector, it said. ''It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and South Africa. Specific proposals for cooperation between the two countries, as mutually agreed upon, will be taken up for implementation during the period of validity of the Memorandum of Understanding,'' according to an official statement.

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at large and ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost effective aids and assistive devices will be benefitted from this MoU, it said.

