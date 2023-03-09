Left Menu

Air India Express cabin crew held for gold smuggling in Kochi airport

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:13 IST
Air India Express cabin crew held for gold smuggling in Kochi airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An Air India Express flight cabin crew has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport near here, official sources said on Thursday.

The crew of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi Air India Express flight was apprehended by the Customs sleuths, who recovered the gold that was wrapped around his hands on Wednesday.

Air India Express said the arrested crew has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

