E-Fill Electric, EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt Ltd gifted an EV car to its franchise partner as a token of appreciation

Kohlapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): E-Fill Electric, EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt Ltd, a technology-based EV Ecosystem provider is pleased to announce that one of its Master franchise partners, Akshay Patil, received recognition from E-fill on 5th March 2023 at DYP Mall, Kolhapur. This was given for successfully, meeting their Diwali Campaign target for the year. The entire team at E-Fill Electric, EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt Ltd would like to extend their warmest congratulations to Akshay Patil on this achievement. This achievement marks a significant milestone in their ongoing partnership and they would like to take this opportunity to express their appreciation for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the success of the campaign. The winner of E-Fill's Campaign Akshay Patil won a brand-new Tata Tigor EV car for successfully scaling up the EV charger's business throughout Maharashtra in the said period of time. The campaign, which was launched last year, was a challenging and ambitious one. However, thanks to Akshay's hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence, the target was met and exceeded. This is a true testament to the skill, expertise, and professionalism that Akshay Patil brings to their role as an E-Fill Electric, EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt Ltd franchise partner.

Speaking on the occasion Raghuvir Singh, Head - Sales & Marketing E-Fill Electric, EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt Ltd said "Akshay Patil has been an invaluable member of the E-Fill's family, and their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers has been second to none. We are proud to have Patil on our team and look forward to continuing to work together to achieve even greater success in the future." In recognition of their outstanding achievement, E-Fill would to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Akshay Patil for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We would also like to extend our thanks to the entire team E-Fill's Kolhapur location, who played a crucial role in this success. Congratulations once again to Patil and the entire team. We look forward to seeing what great things, the future holds for our partnership.

On this occasion, Akshay Patil said "I would like to express my gratitude to E-Fill's team for believing in us and giving us such an opportunity, our campaign target is a testament to our collective strength and unity as a team. Let's celebrate our success and continue to strive for excellence in everything we do." E-Fill Electric (EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt Ltd.) is a technology-based EV Ecosystem provider where we are into the Design, manufacturing & assembling of certified AC & DC EV Chargers, (Type 2 & CCS2) from 3.3kW to 60kW, and we have also developed in-house OCPP/I-based CMS & Mobile Applications.

Our business model is planned to take everyone together at one platform - Vehicle OEMs, EV Owners, Cab Fleets, Commercial Parking spaces, Malls and Multiplexes, Individual Business/CPOs etc. E-Fill Electric is also into manufacturing of customisable smart and efficient Electric 3-Wheeler (Loader & Passenger) into both of E-Rickshaws and Electric Autos (L5). We have spent considerable time and efforts in R&D of the products to add some unique & Innovative features.

