China says not aware of Hong Kong Catholic bishop's visit to Beijing
Updated: 10-03-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:00 IST
China is not aware of Hong Kong's top Catholic cleric Bishop Stephen Chow's visit to Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Chow will visit Beijing on April 17 at the invitation of a leading mainland Chinese counterpart.
