4 from Bihar killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama

Four people hailing from Bihar were killed and 28 injured when their bus overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, were killed in the accident, the officials said, adding that 28 passengers were injured, of whom 23 were admitted to various hospitals.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected people.

''I am deeply anguished by the unfortunate bus accident in Awantipora today, in which precious lives have been lost and many others have been injured. I have issued instruction to the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter.

He said the district administration is in touch with the bereaved families in Bihar to provide all possible help.

''My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,'' the LG added.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the LG, Pulwama Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baseer Ul Haq announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, an official spokesman said.

He said Haq also announced relief of Rs 25,000 for the critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those with minor injuries.

Haq later visited SMHS and Bone and Joint Hospital to enquire about the health of the injured.

The DC ensured that best possible health care is being extended to the injured by the doctors and paramedical staff of different hospitals in Pulwama and Srinagar.

