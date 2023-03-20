Left Menu

Care Fin Homes appoints Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO

According to the statement shared with exchanges, Care Fin Homes said Suresh Srinivasan Iyer was appointed as the managing director and CEO on March 18, 2023, which is initially for a fixed term of three years and could be extended to two years.

Care Fin Homes on Monday said that Suresh Srinivasan Iyer has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect.

According to the statement shared with exchanges, Care Fin Homes said Suresh Srinivasan Iyer was appointed as the managing director and CEO on March 18, 2023, which is initially for a fixed term of three years and could be extended to two years.The company said Suresh Srinivasan Iyer has completed the Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and is a graduate with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Statistics. He has worked in Gruh Finance since 1997 and went on to become part of the core management team early in his career. Having a steady work experience of over 25 years in Gruh Finance and worked across multiple positions and different functions, namely -- Sales, Operations, IT Strategy, Policy and Pricing, Risk, Recovery, Legal, others, he has risen the ranks over the years with his successful contribution in all the roles and functions.

In the statement shared with exchanges on Monday, it was confirmed that Suresh Srinivasan Iyer was not debarred from holding the office of director/ managing director of the company, by virtue of any orders of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any such other authority. (ANI)

