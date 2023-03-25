Left Menu

Nepal gets USD 120 million World Bank loan to enhance education sector

The World Bank has approved USD 120 million in financing to support the implementation of the government of Nepal's school education sector program.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:08 IST
Nepal gets USD 120 million World Bank loan to enhance education sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank has approved USD 120 million loan to support the implementation of the Nepal government's school education sector program, a release said. According to a release from the multilateral development bank, this program builds on the government of Nepal's previous school education sector programs and will put a greater focus on quality learning by establishing a teacher mentoring system at the local government level and ensuring a full complement of subject teachers (English, Math, and Science) at upper-basic and secondary levels.

The operation also focuses on improving foundational skills by implementing the national integrated curriculum in early grades. To address the learning losses as a result of school closures due to Covid-19 and other disasters, the operation supports the government's program through the development and implementation of the Recovery and Accelerated Learning Plan, the construction of green and resilient classrooms, and strengthening digital teaching and learning materials.

"Investing in quality education is key to developing human capital which goes to the heart of ensuring greater equity and economic growth," said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. "This operation supports the Government of Nepal's vision to enhance the quality of and equitable access to education to fulfil the ambitions of the new federal state," added Faris Hadad-Zervos.

Further, the operation also supports improving the equity of the school sector by including girls, disabled students, and those of lower socio-economic status, and by expanding targeted scholarships to students in grades 6-8 (upper-basic level) to help disadvantaged students. "School closures had the largest impact on students of lower socioeconomic backgrounds and deprived communities, as they have even more limited access to teachers and remote learning opportunities," stated Karthika Radhakrishnan, World Bank's Program Task Team Leader.

"This new operation supports the implementation of the Recovery and Accelerated Learning Plan and supports children from poorer socio-economic backgrounds through targeted scholarships," Radhakrishnan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

