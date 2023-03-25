Fans joined to celebrate one year birthday of Bengali TV serial 'Godhuli Alap'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): Bengali daily mega TV Serial 'Godhuli Alap' has completed one year. There have been many rumors that this serial will be discontinued. The director and script writer has also changed. Despite all the rumors, 'Godhuli Alap' successfully completed one year. The crew of 'Godhuli Alap' celebrated their birthday by cutting a cake after celebrating one year of TRP run. 'The concept of the mega serial is unique and encouraging for the women. All the things we tried to share the views of women empowerment through the mega serial. We are happy that we have successfully completed one year and we are also looking forward to celebrate this day year after year,' the owner of the production house and well known director of Bengali film industry Raj Chakraborty said.

There is a huge fan base of the mega serial 'Godhuli Alap' throughout the country and abroad also. They have created a Facebook page in the name of 'Godhuli Alap (Official fan group)' with almost 87 thousand members. All the member joined the celebration virtually. The fans of 'Godhuli Alap' celebrated the one-year birthday at the shooting spot of the serial on 21st March. Sreelalitha, the fan of the 'Godhuli Alap' came from Hyderabad to participate in the celebration. All the crew members and actor and actresses were overwhelmed when they came to know that despite a south Indian (Telegu) she regularly watches Bengali TV serials and she is also well connected with the Bengali culture.

The whole team of Gadhuli Alap was present there. The lead actor Koushik Sen said, 'This is a collective effort and all the member of the production unit are doing an excellent job to make it a success.' Along with that another lead actor Bhaswar Chatterjee was also present there. The lesser-known fact about Bhaswar (he can speak Telegu fluently) revealed when he started communicating in Telegu with Sreelalitha. They even singed a Telegu song together. Riju is playing a very important role in the serial., 'With your support we will definitely complete 1000 episode of Godhuli Alap,' He said to Sreelalitha. 'Overall the one year celebration of 'Gadhuli Alap' was mind blowing and an event to remember. ' Sreelalitha said.

