The ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran has begun to ripple across industrial sectors in Maharashtra, India, causing significant setbacks for manufacturers reliant on international trade routes. The disruption in the global supply chain is delaying shipments of crucial exports, including automobile components destined for Europe.

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched military actions against Iran, with US President Donald Trump urging the Iranian populace to challenge their Islamic government. In Maharashtra, the Marathwada Exporters' Forum, part of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), reports that about one thousand units, ranging from small to large, are grappling with export delays.

Rushikesh Jaju, head of the Marathwada Exporters' Forum, explained that containers at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai have been stuck, with many carrying automobile components meant for Europe. This stagnation affects not only the automobile sector but also agriculture, as shipments of Middle Eastern-bound produce have been halted. The prolonged issues may force exporters to use longer, more costly routes, posing further challenges in maintaining overseas clientele.