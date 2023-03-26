Left Menu

Akasa Air launches flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:23 IST
Akasa Air launches flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To offer seamless connectivity to the passengers flying out of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) here, Akasa Air on Sunday launched two flights to Goa and Ahmedabad.

With Akasa Air, the airport now has three airlines connecting Lucknow with Goa, CCSI said in a statement.

The other two airlines connecting the two cities are AirAsia and Indigo, it said.

“Akasa Air is also launching a new flight connecting Lucknow with Ahmedabad, taking their weekly departures from the airport up to 35,” the statement said.

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Goa will depart at 14:15 hrs and to Ahmedabad at 21:00 hrs. Over 18,000 passengers travel in over 128 flights, both domestic and international, from Lucknow airport on a daily basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023