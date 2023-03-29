Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Aviation in Europe can expect a better summer than last year, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday in Brussels, but air traffic control strikes would continue to weigh heavily on the industry.

O'Leary said French air traffic control asked Ryanair to cancel 60 flights today, while Lufthansa's CEO added that shortages of engine parts were challenging the aviation sector.

