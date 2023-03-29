Left Menu

Over 3 kg gold seized from four Sudanese women flyers in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:23 IST
Gold weighing 3.1 kg, valued at around Rs 1.94 crore, was seized from four women Sudan nationals at the international airport here on Wednesday, Customs officials said.

Based on passenger profiling, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs intercepted the four passengers who arrived on a flight from Dubai and found that the passengers had concealed capsules of gold paste in their rectum, the officials said.

The customs officials seized gold weighing 3,175 grams valued at Rs 1.943 crores from them. One passenger has been arrested and further investigation is in progress, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

