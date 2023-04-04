Left Menu

Japan embassy staff in Beijing meet detained Astellas Pharma businessman - Kyodo

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:24 IST
Japan embassy staff in Beijing meet detained Astellas Pharma businessman - Kyodo
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese embassy staff in Beijing have met the senior Japanese Astellas Pharma businessman who was detained by Chinese authorities in late March, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has demanded the release of the man, who is in his 50s. The foreign ministry has said it has received no explanation from China for the detention.

The detained man appeared to have no health problems, the government source told Kyodo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023