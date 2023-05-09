Indian Achievers' Forum celebrates the exemplary work of achievers in its 36th International Summit, Dubai

Dubai [UAE], May 9 (ANI/PNN): Indian Achievers' Forum, in its recent 36th International Summit, recognized the achievements of individuals and organisations on a global platform. The summit was held in Marriott Al Jaddaf, Dubai, on 29th April 2023, in the presence of more than 250 participants. This Summit also emphasised the India - UAE relationship from the perspective of Global Business Opportunities. The ceremony commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guest, Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Former Minister of Environment and Water, UAE. He spoke about how important it is to increase trade and business between the two nations.

The Guest of Honor of the event was Mohammed Alabdooli, Director of IT Audit, UAE and Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Mansoori congratulated all the winners of the Golden Pinnacle Awards & International Achievers' Awards 2023 for their tremendous hard work in making their country proud on a global level. The event was also attended by dignitaries from 10 different countries. The felicitation of the awardees was followed by engaging company presentations and speeches by individuals. Among the keynote speakers were Rohit Kapur, Public Policy Analyst; Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies; Kalpana Iyer, Veteran Indian Bollywood actress; Biplab Chaudhari, Chairman of PTS Consulting and others.

The event concluded on a positive note with a promise to achieve more globally. Harish Chandra, President Indian Achievers' Forum, thanked all the partners for the success of the event and also congratulated all the award winners for their noteworthy contributions. During the event, the award winners who were felicitated in recognition of their contribution and dedication to worthy causes and their achievements in keeping the flag of India high were:

1. Biplab Chaudhuri, Founder & Global CEO, PTS Consulting Services Private Limited, Kolkata - INDIA 2. Girish Pant, Philanthropist, UAE

3. Irfan Mohammed, Regional Sales Director, HTP Global Technologies, Dubai 4. Sharad Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Food Industries FZC, Sharjah, UAE

5. Rajendra S Jarawat, Managing Director, RJ Projects LLC, Dubai 6. Sanjay Thakur, Architect, San Studio, Dubai

7. Rohit Verma, Chief Executive Officer, UKIEC FZE LLC, UAE 8. Abhijit Barhate, Managing Director, Drill Insight Pty Ltd, Australia

9. Rathnakumar Udayakumar, Product Lead, Netradyne, USA 10. Rushabh Jhaveri, Founder, Recipe Cup Inc., USA

11. Krishnamani Kannan, Co-Founder & CTO, Deliver.sg, Singapore 12. Sekou Traore, Full Professor, Polytechnic Institute, Department of Chemical Engineering Universite Gamal Abdel Nasser de Conakry, Head of Service, Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research & Innovation, Conarky

13. Shubham Taylia, Managing Director, Echon-Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan - INDIA 14. Pankaj Kankar Chief, Technology & Product Office, Reliance Retail, Fashion& Lifestyle, UP - INDIA

15. Amit Agarwal, Group CFO, Raymond Limited, Maharashtra - INDIA 16. Parth Agarwal, CEO, Shree Chem Food Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat - INDIA

17. Girija K Bharat, Director, Mu Gamma, Haryana - INDIA 18. Mansi Mathur, SR. Business analyst, Allianz Technology, Maharashtra - INDIA

19. Tushar Tayal, Founder & CEO, Experience Travelidea Private Limited, Assam - INDIA 20. Brajesh Palsaniya, Chief Treasury Officer, Raymond Limited, Maharashtra - INDIA

21. Satyendra Kumar Pasalapudi, Managing Director, Infolob Global, Telangana- INDIA 22. Rizwan Abdul Latif Nakhwa, Director, Megas Architectural Services Pvt.Ltd., Maharashtra - INDIA

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)