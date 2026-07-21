Legal Hurdles Ahead: Prediction Markets Face State Challenges

Washington state secured a court injunction against prediction market platform Kalshi, citing likely violations of gambling laws. The ruling aligns with similar actions from other states and sparks a jurisdictional debate with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over market regulation. Kalshi remains defiant amidst ongoing legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:21 IST
Legal Hurdles Ahead: Prediction Markets Face State Challenges
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal turn, a judge from the King County Superior Court has issued a preliminary injunction against the prediction market platform Kalshi, following Washington's request. The platform stands accused of breaching state gambling regulations with its event contracts, posing potential risk to state consumers.

This move mirrors actions taken by Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and New York against Kalshi, highlighting a growing legal pushback against prediction markets. Judge John McHale emphasized the potential substantial injury to Washington consumers and deemed the public interest critical in granting the injunction.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission disputes these state-level actions, claiming sole jurisdiction over the industry. Kalshi, undeterred by the legal blockades, criticized Washington's litigation efforts as a misuse of taxpayer money. Prediction markets have seen increased traction since outperforming pollsters in the 2024 election predictions.

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