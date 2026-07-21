Jacob Bethell Sidelined from The Hundred

England's cricket team faces a setback as all-rounder Jacob Bethell is ruled out of The Hundred 2026 due to a knee injury. The injury occurred during a recent one-day international series against India.

Birmingham Phoenix, Bethell's team, has appointed South African wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira as the new captain for the domestic 100-ball tournament, which commences on Tuesday. Bethell, who impressed with a player-of-the-match performance in the decisive third ODI against India, scoring 91 runs and taking a crucial wicket, announced he's entering rehabilitation.

Bethell, 22, expressed his disappointment, stating, "It's frustrating to miss out on The Hundred... unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness." The England & Wales Cricket Board medical team will oversee his recovery, aiming for his return in the following series against Pakistan.