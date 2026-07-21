Jacob Bethell Sidelined from The Hundred

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will miss The Hundred 2026 due to a knee injury. Bethell, known for his match-winning performance against India, is undergoing rehabilitation and will be replaced by Donovan Ferreira as Birmingham Phoenix captain. He aims to recover for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:19 IST
Jacob Bethell Sidelined from The Hundred
Jacob Bethell
  • Country:
  • England

England's cricket team faces a setback as all-rounder Jacob Bethell is ruled out of The Hundred 2026 due to a knee injury. The injury occurred during a recent one-day international series against India.

Birmingham Phoenix, Bethell's team, has appointed South African wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira as the new captain for the domestic 100-ball tournament, which commences on Tuesday. Bethell, who impressed with a player-of-the-match performance in the decisive third ODI against India, scoring 91 runs and taking a crucial wicket, announced he's entering rehabilitation.

Bethell, 22, expressed his disappointment, stating, "It's frustrating to miss out on The Hundred... unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness." The England & Wales Cricket Board medical team will oversee his recovery, aiming for his return in the following series against Pakistan.

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