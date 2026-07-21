Rising Tensions: Farmers Challenge Government Amid Controversial Trade Moves

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has launched a blistering attack on the central government, labeling it 'anti-farmer and anti-student' amidst the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protests primarily centered in Punjab. Raut asserts that the government's actions serve only its own political interests, ignoring the needs of farmers and the youth.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Haryana, authorities have acknowledged receiving a list of demands from the farmers' union. An official commitment was made to facilitate a meeting between the farmers and the Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or another appointed official within ten days. This move follows a 'Chalo Delhi' protest by farmers halted at the Shambhu Border by police.

State Minister Shyam Singh Rana has intervened, seeking to resolve the arrest of BKU Charuni leader Gurnam Singh Charuni by engaging with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Discussions are underway to arrange dialogues with Union officials, aiming for resolution in the coming days, as farmers await the release of their detained leaders to finalize the protest's direction.