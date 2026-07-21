Delhi Court Rules for Special Care of US National in Myanmar Terror Case

A Special NIA court in Delhi has issued a directive ensuring the health and well-being of US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke, an accused in the Myanmar terror training case, during his custody. The directive came after a plea highlighted Vandyke's health deteriorations due to the jail food.

The court has instructed jail authorities to provide mosquito safeguards and an electronic kettle, ensuring meals are prepared according to Vandyke's preferences excluding non-vegetarian food. Vandyke, represented by Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, will receive meals prepared in the presence of counsel, a Medical Officer, and the Jail Superintendent.

The court's order arises from Vandyke's application for food items and cooking articles due to health issues from consuming oily and spicy jail food. His case underscores constitutional rights, emphasizing the importance of dignity and personal liberty. Vandyke has faced significant health issues, including a 14-kilogram weight loss and vision problems, due to his inability to eat the provided meals.