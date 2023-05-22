Left Menu

Goa: Private shipyard hands over catamaran to Maldives govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:14 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday handed over a catamaran built by a private shipyard here to the Maldives government.

The 30-metre long vessel named ''Thinaaveshi'', built by Vijai Marine Services, was handed over to representatives of the Maldives government at a function here.

This is the largest catamaran vessel built in India, Sawant claimed.

''Handing over of this vessel to the ministry of environment, climate change and technology of Maldives indicates the strength of the 'Make in India' initiative,'' the chief minister said.

Goa's shipping industry has been contributing to this sector since 1961. Sawant said, adding that handing over the catamaran to the Maldives government is a proud moment for the state.

Representatives from the Maldives government will take the vessel to their country on Tuesday.

The ship can travel up to 100 nautical miles in the sea and will be used for monitoring and research, a senior Vijai Marine Services official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

