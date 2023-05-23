Left Menu

Sensex opens with a bullish trend; surpasses 62k in morning trade

BSE 30-share Sensex went up 276 to 62,240.50 and NSE Nifty 50 surged 95 points to 18,409.65 in morning trade on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 11:42 IST
Sensex opens with a bullish trend; surpasses 62k in morning trade
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Key indices of the domestic equities market opened with gains, amid buying in IT counters and heavyweight Reliance Industries. Fresh foreign inflows and better corporate earnings contributed to Tuesday's third-day rallying. BSE 30-share Sensex went up 276 to 62,240.50 and NSE Nifty 50 surged 95 points to 18,409.65 in morning trade on Tuesday. Among the firms, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints and ITC were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors were the laggards. In the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 138 points, Japan's Nikkei gained 175 points, China's Shanghai lost 25 points, Thailand Set dipped 5 points and Philippine Stock was trading in the positive territory.

In the US markets, Nasdaq, NYSE and S and P were trading in the positive territory, Dow Jones dropped 140 points and S and P lost 829 points. In the European market, CAC, BEL, Amsterdam and Deutsche Borse were trading in the positive territory, declined/gained

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee rose 2 paise to 82.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.35 per cent to 102.93.

Bharat Petroleum Corp was trading 2.25 per cent up at Rs 261.30 apiece in morning trade on Tuesday. BPCL has posted a 168 per cent in its net profit to Rs 6,780 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 2,559 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Both domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the buyers with Rs 604.57 crore and Rs 922.89 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023