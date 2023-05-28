Left Menu

Six people killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Koppal district

PTI | Koppal | Updated: 28-05-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 21:09 IST
Six people killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Koppal district
  • Country:
  • India

Six people including two children and a woman died on the spot in a road accident involving a car and a lorry in Kushtagi taluk here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday evening on the national highway near Kalkeri village here.

According to initial reports, all the deceased are said to be from Vijayapura, police sources said, adding that the car was en route to Bengaluru from Vijayapura and the lorry was said to be on its way to Gujarat from Tamil Nadu.

They said the impact of the accident was such that the car has entered the lower part of the lorry's front side, in what seems to be a head-on collision.

Crane was used to remove the car, and the bodies were shifted to hospital, officials said, adding that a case has been registered. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing grief over the accident has announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023